Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.