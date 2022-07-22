Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,438,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,149.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,438,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,149.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fang Ni purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,423.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

