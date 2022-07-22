BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BKCC opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 245,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

