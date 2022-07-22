Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 393,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $487.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 382,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

