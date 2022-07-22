Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

