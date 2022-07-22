Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Telesat were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,995,000.

Telesat Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.07. Telesat Corp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

About Telesat

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

