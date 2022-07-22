Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

