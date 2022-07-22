Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

