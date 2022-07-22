Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 7,300 MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 1,342,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $3,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 84,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.21 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

