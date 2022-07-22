Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Embark Technology Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBKW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

