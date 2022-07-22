Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.