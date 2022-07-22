Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.13.

Criteo stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

