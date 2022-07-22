Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.