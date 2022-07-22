StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54. Cerner has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

