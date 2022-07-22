Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $172.54

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.54.
PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Read More
