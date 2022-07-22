Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $172.54

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.54.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prologis Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

