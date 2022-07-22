Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.