KeyCorp Reiterates “$280.00” Price Target for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.48.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

