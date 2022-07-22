Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Price Performance

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $289.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.