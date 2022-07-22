Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $61.38

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

