Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a current ratio of 22.49. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

