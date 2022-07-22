Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

