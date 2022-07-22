Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

