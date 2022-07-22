Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.54.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.