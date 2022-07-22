Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

