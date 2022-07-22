Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.41.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.16. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

