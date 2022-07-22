Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

