Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.41.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.92.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.