Barclays Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$16.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.41.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.16. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.92.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

