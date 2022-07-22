Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Barclays

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.41.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.16.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

