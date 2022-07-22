H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.59. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 4,622 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

