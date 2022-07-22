Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.41.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

