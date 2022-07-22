Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.16. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,526,044 shares changing hands.

Inpixon Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 415.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inpixon in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inpixon in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

