Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $77.95

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 776,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197,235 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,371,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

