The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $315.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $256.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.90. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

