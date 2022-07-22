Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.88.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.56. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $265.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

