Analysts Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target at $49.60

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 275,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.