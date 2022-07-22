Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Barclays raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.31) to GBX 301 ($3.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 322 ($3.85) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 305 ($3.65) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Man Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

