Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $31.87

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.47.
Several research firms have commented on MRO. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Price Performance
MRO stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
