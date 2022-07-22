Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.43.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.33 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

