FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$427.68 million.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$198.14.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$160.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$158.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.