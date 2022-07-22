FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$427.68 million.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$160.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$158.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
