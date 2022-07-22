Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $191.50

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 113.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $153.40 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

