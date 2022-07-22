Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

