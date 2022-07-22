FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Decreased by KeyCorp

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,998,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

