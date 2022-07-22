Jefferies Financial Group Trims CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Target Price to 75.00

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from 85.00 to 75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $105.25.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

