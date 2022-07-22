Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Scout24 Stock Performance
Shares of SCCTY stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.
Scout24 Company Profile
