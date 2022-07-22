TD Securities Lowers Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$4.50

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PRMNF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Prime Mining has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

