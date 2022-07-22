Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given New CHF 1,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Partners Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,317.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,018.50 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $847.58 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $966.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,174.17.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

