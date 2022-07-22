Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Neoen Stock Performance

NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Neoen has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

About Neoen

(Get Rating)

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.