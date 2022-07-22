Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Neoen Stock Performance
NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Neoen has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.
About Neoen
