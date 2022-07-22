Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 235 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 251 to SEK 235 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Societe Generale cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SDVKY opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

