Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,375 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 7,375 ($88.16) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 8,000 ($95.64) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($111.18) to GBX 8,600 ($102.81) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,618.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

