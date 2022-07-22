Jefferies Financial Group Raises Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target to €7.00

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from €6.90 ($6.97) to €7.00 ($7.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile
