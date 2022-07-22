Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to €9.60 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €9.20 ($9.29) to €9.60 ($9.70) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €10.70 ($10.81) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.52) to €11.50 ($11.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.95.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

